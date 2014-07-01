Exclusive: Juventus eye Brazilian wonderkid

Flamengo star Lincoln has attracted interest from several big European clubs, with Serie A champions Juventus said to be among them. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are monitoring several other young South American talents, including São Paulo midfielder Éder Militão. The 19-year-old has been hugely impressive in the opportunities given to him by Tricolor coach Dorival Júnior so far.



He is physically strong, and is already proving to be an excellent player in the defensive phase of the game. Though a defensive midfielder by trade, he has been deployed as a right-back in recent months. For one so young, his positional sense is fantastic while he is also very good from a technical standpoint. Juve scouts are convinced he has the potential to be a great player, hence they have already contacted the boy’s family in an attempt to beat off competition for his signature.



At the moment, his contract is due to expire in January 2019, which has of course prompted the Brazilians to initiate talks over a new contract. His release clause currently stands at €8-9 million, which certainly does not frighten Beppe Marotta and co.



Nicola Balice (@NicolaBalice) | Translated by Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)