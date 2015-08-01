Exclusive: Juventus' four-man shortlist to replace Allegri revealed

Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that Juventus and Max Allegri will part ways at the end of the current campaign. The contract of the Italian tactician expires in June 2018 but the manager (who is a target of Arsenal) has informed his club about his intension to leave Turin before the natural expiration of his deal.



Juventus have met their manager’s requests and are now considering a few names who could sit on the Old Lady’s bench in place of Allegri in the 2017/18 campaign.



Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa is one of the leading candidates. The Portuguese manager is not going to stay at Fiorentina for one more season and his past as a Juventus footballer makes him one of the board’s favourite picks for the next campaign.

AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti, however, is also a very strong candidate as the Italian tactician’s contract at the Olimpico expires at the end of the season and the Italian manager has recently said that he would be open to ‘coach either Juventus or Inter because it is part of his job’.



The other name on Juventus’ agenda is AS Monaco boss Jardim who is impressing with his work in France but he’s a step behind the other two candidates. Diego Simeone has also emerged as a possible target of the Serie A giants although signing the Argentinian tactician could be pretty difficult given Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to give their highly rated manager away.

