Exclusive: Juventus, here’s the leading candidate to replace Allegri

Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri are likely to part ways at the end of the season. A few months ago calciomercato.com reported that the manager had had a meeting with the club’s representatives deciding to part ways at the end of the current campaign, after four years together.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has learned that AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti tops the Old Lady’s shortlist to replace Allegri who, at the same time, is the leading candidate to take over at Arsenal after 20 years of Wenger’s reign.

Should Allegri confirm his intention to leave Juventus, in fact, the bianconeri would pounce on the Italian manager whose contract with AS Roma expires at the end of the season.



​Spalletti does not want to discuss a potential contract extension with the club yet. He is said not to be on good terms with president Pallotta anymore and he has recently insisted that he will not sign a new deal in case he fails to win at least one trophy with the giallorossi.



​Juventus have put Spalletti on top of their transfer shortlist. The other candidates are Paulo Sousa, Jardim and Simeone. The last two, however, will be difficult to hire as their contract expire in one year and not at the end of the season. The Serie A giants have chosen their replacement for Allegri. Contacts between the two parties could begin in a few weeks.



