Milan could well be selling Manuel Locatelli as early as the January transfer window, according to our sources, and it looks like Juventus are in the hunt for him.

Even Rino Gattuso’s arrival as Coach hasn’t turned things around for the youngster, who looked so promising in Vincenzo Montella’s midfield last season, even scoring the winner in an early-season tussle with Juventus.

Now, the 19-year-old is seen as a third option in central midfield by the club, with Lucas Biglia preferred following his recovery.

It would be ironic to see Juventus nab him: already interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma and having sold Leonardo Bonucci to the Rossoneri, Locatelli would be another high-ceiling talent crossing the divide between Bianconeri and Rossoneri.

Other clubs interested are SPAL and Fiorentina, the latter of whom are preparing to replace Milan Badelj. The former are expecting to be able to nab Locatelli on loan.

The 19-year-old has other ideas, however: a Milanello product, he wants to fight it out.