Exclusive: Juventus in talks with Manchester United over Martial move
28 April at 09:45CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Juventus are in contact with Manchester United over a possible move for Anthony Martial.
The 22-year-old Martial joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from French giants Monaco. While he did impress in his first season, recent times have turned out to be frustrating for the Frenchman. He has made only 17 starts this season, appearing 11 times from the bench. The last time Martial scored was against Stoke back in January.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Martial's entourage and Juventus have been in contact over the last few months and there have been frequent contacts between the two parties.
It is said that Martial had informed his entourage about his intention to move some months ago and Juventus and Bayern Munich were two clubs his entouraged reached out to. The Old Lady had expressed their interest in signing the player back then and since that time, there has been constant contact.
Juventus are likely to make a move for the Frenchman in the upcoming summer transfer window, with United not prepared to let him go for a fee less than 50 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
