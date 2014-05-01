Exclusive: Juventus indentify replacement for Man City target
24 May at 14:30No secret that some Juventus players are among the hottest transfer targets in Europe. The likes of Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro are being monitored all over the all continent and the Old Lady will surely receive some interesting offers in the summer. Even if the bianconeri are not planning to sell any of their top players, Manchester City are reported to be extremely interested in Alex Sandro who is imposing himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe.
The former Porto star is contracted with the bianconeri until 2020 but the club will offer him a contract extension at the end of the season, calciomercato.com reported a few weeks ago.
Manchester City, however, are ready to splash the cash to sign the 25-year-old and Juventus have indentified the replacement for the Brazilian.
The representatives of the Old Lady have recently held transfer talks with Monaco over the signing of Benjamin Mendy, according of an exclusive report of our reporter Nicola Balice.
Trouble is, Monaco have demanded a fee in between € 40 and € 50 million to sell the player and Juventus are not open to pay as much. Juve’s primary target is to keep Alex Sandro in Turin but if the Old Lady fails to reach her target, Mendy could be one of the players who may replace Alex Sandro on left flank of the J Stadium, provided that Monaco lower their price-tag.
Go to comments