Juventus are interested in signing Bayern Munich outcast Douglas Costa, we can exclusively reveal.

The Brazilian playmaker made a great impact in his first season at the Allianz Arena last year, following a move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Bianconeri get on very well with the Bavarians, having seen Mehdi Benatia join them and Kingsley Coman go on loan – with option to buy – in the other direction.

With Juventus playing predominantly with 4-2-3-1 now, they need strong, attacking wingers, and Costa has been just that, when he’s played at least.

Costa recently confirmed that he’d be leaving this summer because of a lack of playing time.

The former Shakhtar star played 43 games in all competitions for the Bavarians last season, but he’s not even reached thirty this time round.

The 26-year-old is said to not want to miss selection for the 2018 World Cup, which is to be played in Russia. Brazil are looking in great shape, and Costa could find himself missing the plane if he is judged to be surplus to requirements.



Mattia Carapelli, (

@mcarapex), adapted by @EdoDalmonte