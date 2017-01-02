Juventus are ready to make a summer bid for Manchester United and Milan target Keita Balde Diao, Calciomercato understands.

While the Rossoneri are baulking at president Claudio Lotito’s €30 million pricetag, the Bianconeri have a plan, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.

The Old Lady’s scouts have been watching the 21-year-old for a while, have long been interested, have a great rapport with his entourage, and believe that he has the maturity to return to a big club. Balde is a former alumnus of Barcelona’s Masia.

Keita has recently let Milan know that he was willing to listen to offers, while La Repubblica claimed that famed super-agent

The Spanish-Senegalese man has scored five Serie A goals this season, adding one assist.

Juventus are betting on the fact that Keita’s deal expires in 2018, which will force Lazio to lower his price… or lose him for nothing.

Keita has already showed that he means business, recently leaving his team’s Christmas dinner as president Lotito got up to make a speech.

Fabrizio Romano, adapted by