Exclusive: Juventus lead chase to sign Napoli target from Man Utd
16 March at 16:20According to Calciomercato.com journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are continuing to work on a deal to bring Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian to Turin during this summer’s transfer window.
The Italian full-back is falling further down the pecking order by the week at Old Trafford, while manager José Mourinho is more than willing to allow him to leave at the end of the season.
Indeed, the former Torino man’s qualities are also appreciated by Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri, who rates him very highly and likes the fact he is equally comfortable on both flanks.
Darmian has already indicated his desire to join Juve and is determined to relaunch his career in Italy. However, Marotta and Paratici have other issues to contend with at the moment, such as establishing whether Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah will stay at the club.
They are also looking to complete the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as soon as possible, while they have also enquired about the availability of Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
