Exclusive: Juventus legend not taking Champions League final for granted

Moreno Torricelli was a regular Juventus starter back in the 90s when the Old Lady played three Champions League finals in three years but managed to win only the one in 1996. Torricelli was part of one of the best Juventus sides ever and our Lorenzo Bettoni has exclusively interviewed him ahead of tonight’s Champions League semifinal second leg against Monaco. Juventus won the reverse fixture for 2-0 last week.



Mr. Torricelli, what are your thoughts about tonight’s game?

“I think it won’t be any easy for Juventus. They still have to qualify for the final and Monaco have big qualities. I think Juventus will qualify for the final but they can’t take anything for granted, they can’t think they are already in Cardiff. Monaco strikers are very strong and Juventus must play like they would play a final.”



Do you find any similarities between this Juve side and yours’?

“I think both teams know they can beat any team. We knew and they know to be very strong, we had self confidence and this Juve side also has.”



​Will Juventus manage to win the league next week-end?

“They should because they would concentrate on the Coppa Italia Final and the possible Champions League final afterwards. They must win the Serie A title as soon as they can.”



​What do you think of the gap between Juve and Napoli? Is it only due to different budges like Maurizio Sarri says?

“I don’t think it is only a matter on money. I think the mentality plays an important role too. You won’t find the same mentality of Juventus in any other Serie A team. When there are people like the Agnelli family ruling the club, there is something special, a different mentality. Those people have made the history of Juventus and Italy.”

