Exclusive: Juventus looking to bring former Roma midfielder back to Serie A



Without any urgent need to sign anyone this month, Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are looking to the future and are working on deals to bring players in during the summer transfer window.



Indeed, the Bianconeri are interested in the likes of Bryan Cristante and Pietro Pellegri, while they are also trying to sign Emre Can from Liverpool.



Meanwhile, Marotta and Paratici have also asked for information on Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes, where he is playing a starring role under the tutelage of Roberto Mancini. That said, there is every chance he could leave Russia come the end of the season.



Right now, Massimiliano Allegri is quite well covered in the midfield department but there will be additions during the summer. There is no need to press too hard just now, but Marotta and Paratici are both determined to sign one or two top players ahead of next season.



Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) | Translated by Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)