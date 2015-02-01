Exclusive: Juventus made contact to sign Real Madrid ace but summer move unlikely

Juventus are long time admirers of Real Madrid star Isco who is struggling with game time at the Santiago Bernabeu but has been offer a huge contract extension by the Merengues President Florentino Perez. Real Madrid’s number one is also a big admirer of the Spain International so much so he’s said to have offered the former Malaga starlet a new € 6 million-a-year deal until 2022.



Isco would like to play more games but it is hard for him to reject Real Madrid’s contract offer. According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano Juventus will struggle to sign Isco in the summer as the talented midfielder could extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu even if the Serie A giants had already attempted to sign the highly rated Spaniard.



In January 2016, Juventus made contact to sign the 25-year-old. At the time Real Madrid were struggling under Rafa Benitez and nobody was really happy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Juve tried to make the most of the club’s difficult situation but the Merengues blocked the player’s exit and went on to win the Champions League with Zinedine Zidane a few months later...

