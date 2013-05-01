Exclusive: Juventus made last-gasp €45m offer for Chelsea, Arsenal target
01 February at 10:45Juventus are looking to keep up negotiations with Lyon over star midfielder Corentin Tolisso, Nicola Balice can exclusively reveal for Calciomercato.
Our transfer expert can reveal that the crafty Bianconeri attempted a last-minute offer for the 22-year-old, which included a €10m payment, plus €30m at the end of the season, and €5m more in bonuses.
Transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, had revealed not long ago that he had become the Bianconeri’s top transfer priority this January, but has also attracted feelers from Chelsea, as well as confessing his desire to play for Arsenal.
Tolisso once revealed that it was his “dream” to play for Arsenal, but was adamant that it was an “honour” to be linked to Juventus recently. `
Juventus had been previously willing to pay €6m now, and €35m in June. This loan-to-buy scheme is probably to balance their accounts for the current season.
Balice reveals that Juventus still want to negotiate on the 40m price set by president Jean-Michel Aulas.
They also want to try and obtain preferential treatment from Lyon to avoid a major bidding war.
Nicola Balice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
