Exclusive: Man Utd made several attempts to sign Juventus' star striker

Juventus star striker Paulo Dybala is set to sign a new € 7-million-a-year deal as the Serie A giants want to make the Argentinian the stonewall of their future.



The bianconeri are aware that some of the best European clubs are interested in signing La Joya. Real Madrid and Barcelona are always monitoring his performances but our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that Manchester United had also made several attempts to sign the former Palermo starlet.



​Juventus, however, do not want to sell their star at any price and the imminent contract extension means that they want the player to have a long-term future at the J Stadium.



Dybala’s new Juventus contract will expire in June 2021 and the bianconeri know that the contract extension won’t be enough to ward off the interests of big European clubs although the Old Lady’s representative hope that the player’s huge pay rise won’t tempt him to move to either England or Spain anytime in the near future.

