Exclusive: Juventus move away from signing Paredes

Serie A giants Juventus are moving away from the opportunity of signing Zenit St.Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.



The 23-year-old midfielder, who once plied his trade with Juve's arch-rivals Roma until the summer of 2017, has impressed in the heart of the park of the Russian giants and has become a vital cog in the wheel for Roberto Mancini's men. He has appeared 22 times in the Russian Premier League, out of which 19 have been starts. He has scored twice, assisting thrice.



CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed that the Old Lady are moving away from the option of signing Paredes in the upcoming summer, despite their need for midfielders.



It is said that the Argentine falls well below in their list of midfielders, which is headed by Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante and Liverpool's Emre Can, for whom a deal is nearly complete bar the final details.



While there is no doubt about Paredes' quality, Zenit are asking for a high fee for the midfielder and Juve feel that signing him would limit opportunities for Miralem Pjanic, who is a regular in the side already.



Paredes will want a return to Italy, but it won't be on the cards since Juventus have other players in the priorities list before him.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)