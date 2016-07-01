Exclusive: Juventus offer Alex Sandro new deal to ward off Chelsea
25 September at 15:10Juventus are going to offer a new contract to their Brazilian star Alex Sandro, sources have told calciomercato.com.
Chelsea pushed to sign the former Porto star in the summer but Juventus blocked his move and the Serie A giants are now ready to offer him a contract extension.
Alex Sandro not one of Juventus’ top earners at the moment but he will soon become one of them. The Old Lady, in fact, is ready to offer him a new € 5 million-a-year deal until 2022.
Reports in England claim Chelsea will make an improved bid for Alex Sandro in January but Juventus are not interested in selling and are in no need of Fresh cash. The contract extension of Alex Sandro would help the Old Lady to keep the player in Turin and ward off the Premier League champions.
Alex Sandro netted his first goal for Juventus this season netting a surgical header against Torino this past week-end. He joined the Serie A giants for € 26 million in summer 2015.
