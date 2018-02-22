Exclusive: Juventus open talks to sign Man United target
27 April at 11:00CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus are in talks to sign Lazio's Manchester United target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Now 23, Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of the Serie A's best midfielders because of his impressive performances over the last two seasons and has attracted attention from a host of big clubs across Europe. This season, the Spain born Serbian midfielder has appeared 31 times in the Serie A, scoring ten times and assisting three times on the way.
CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice can exclusively reveal that Juventus have opened talks to sign Milinkovic-Savic and now see him as a objective more than as a mere dream.
It is believed that contacts with his agent Mateja Kezman have been constant since the last few weeks and Juventus have now also been in talks with Lazio about the player.
Claudio Lotito wants a fee in the region of 80 million euros for the player and Juventus still want to sign him, despite being aware of that. Juventus are prepared to make more attempts to sign the player and it will continue.
