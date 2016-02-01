Exclusive: Juventus prepare opening bid for Inter, Chelsea target

Juventus are one of the clubs interested in signing Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi who is also on the agenda of both Inter and Chelsea.



Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Old Lady is ready to make an opening € 40 million bid to sign the talented attacking midfielder in the summer.



Bernardeschi is in the form of his life having netted 13 goals and registered 5 assists in 35 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions so far this season.



​According to our Juventus pundit Nicola Balice, the player would prefer a move to Juventus than a summer switch to Inter with the bianconeri ready to offer him € 4 million-a-year which two times more than his current salary at Fiorentina.



​Bernardeschi has put new contract talks on hold given that the club want to include a € 100 million release clause in the player’s new deal although the 23-year-old is only open to have a minimum transfer fee in the region of € 60-70 million. The race to sign Bernardeschi has just begun and Juventus want to win it.

