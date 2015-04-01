Exclusive: Juventus prepare opening bid for Strootman
10 August at 11:10Juventus are preparing an opening € 25 million bid to sign AS Roma star Strootman, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The Dutch midfielder has been targeted by the Old Lady but AS Roma’s asking price is € 45 million and at the moment the gap between offer and demand is pretty huge.
Strootman had a € 45 million release clause included in his contract but his minimum transfer fee expired at the end of July.
AS Roma would still be open to sell Strootman for a fee close to € 45 million but Juventus are not open to pay as much.
The 27-year-old was offered to Juventus this past February but the Old Lady refused to sign the Holland International due to his previous physical problems. Juventus, however, have been ensured that the former Psv ace is physically ‘intact’ and an opening bid is now on its way to Rome.
Strootman is one of the names shortlisted by the Serie A defending champions although Emre Can, Steven N’Zonzi and Blaise Matuidi are also being monitored by Beppe Marotta.
