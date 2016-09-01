Lyanco. It’s understood that the Bianconeri have secured the 20-year-old’s services for an initial fee of €6 million plus bonuses which could see the final figure rise to around €9 million.

According to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano , Juventus have reached an agreement with Sao Paolo for highly rated Brazilian defender. It’s understood that the Bianconeri have secured the 20-year-old’s services for an initial fee of €6 million plus bonuses which could see the final figure rise to around €9 million.

Juve representatives will hope to finalise the deal next week but having already allocated Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur into the final non EU space in the current squad, it’s believed that Lyanco or to give him his full title, Lyanco Evangelista Silveira Neves Vojnović, will spend next season on-loan at Sassuolo.



Meanwhile, Romano also writes that the Bianconeri are closing in on Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 22-year-old is one of the Old Lady’s priority summer targets and it’s now understood that they look to have beaten off completion to bring him to the J Stadium next season to reinforce the central areas.