Juventus are ready to offer as much as

20 million for Blaise Matuidi, Nicola Balice can

The French midfielder is also wanted by Manchester United, but his role at the Parc des Princes has been thrown into jeopardy by new arrivals and Coach Unai Emery.

Already close to a move to Turin last season, he is represented by Mino Raiola, who is reportedly guaranteeing that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s president, won’t change his mind at the last minute, as he did last year.

There is a problem: Paris Saint-Germain still value their man at

30 million, belying reports

The two sides still aren’t close, and reports from Le Parisien indicated that Coach Unai Emery wants to keep both players close, despite their declining roles.

The tough-tackling Matuidi could help any team strengthen its midfield.

@NicolaBalice, adapted by