For over a month now, Juventus have been trying to convince Lazio to part company with Senegalese forward Keita Balde. The 22-year-old, who has been locked in contract talks with the club from the capital, looks almost certain to depart this summer after failing to come to an agreement with patron Claudio Lotito.





Lazio are open to the departure of the player but so far the Biancocelesti have not received any official offers. Writing for calciomercato.com, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici are ready to step up the pace and are ready to submit an official request of €20M to Lazio despite Lotito’s recent declarations that this would not be enough to prize him away for the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus are hopeful that they can persuade Lotito to accept their advances with the start of the new campaign less than two weeks away and the two sides set to meet this weekend in the Italian Super-Cup.



Meanwhile, the Old Lady has stated that they will not offer a discount for the potential departure of Colombian wide-man Juan Cuadrado. The 29-year-old has many admirers back in the Premier League but whoever wants him will have to part with €30M and nothing less.