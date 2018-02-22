Calciomercato.com sources understand that Barcelona have offered Juventus the chance to sign Lucas Digne ahead of this summer’s transfer window.La Blaugrana are keen to free up space in their squad for new arrivals and see the French full-back as someone they can do without next season.Marotta and Paratici know that they will probably have to sign a new left-back before the start of next season, with Alex Sandro continuing to attract attention from Manchester United.However, according to recent reports, they are more likely to bid for 1. FC Köln’s Jonas Hector, despite the fact they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in pursuit of his signature.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)