Exclusive: Juventus set sights on promising Swiss winger

Juventus have set sights on promising Swiss winger Jordan Lotomba, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The versatile 18-year-old winger has one goal in 13 appearances with Lausanne and Juventus have already made contact with the Swiss club to sound out the transfer availability of their starlet.



The Old Lady wants to bring Lotomba to the J Stadium in the January transfer window to give him time to adapt to life in Italy. The Serie A giants are planning to make him become part of their Primavera team before selling him on loan during the 2017 summer transfer window.



Lotomba can either play as right-back or right winger and with Juventus looking for potential heirs of both Stephan Lichtsteiner and Dani Alves, Lotomba could become the next right back of the Old Lady even if Juventus can already rely on some of their loanee stars like, for example, Pol Lirola who is blazing a trail at Sassuolo this season in the first top-flight campaign in his career. Lirola, a product of Espanyol academy, should stay at Sassuolo on loan until 2018 unless Juventus decide to bring him back to Turin at the end of the season.

