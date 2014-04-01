Blaise Matuidi from PSG to #Juventus! Done deal, 3 years contract. He'll sign soon.

CalcioMercato reporter Fabrizio Romano can reveal that Paris Saint-Germain midfielderi has signed for Serie A giants Juventus for 20 million euro on a three-year contract.Matuidi will join the reigning Italian champions after missing out on a Ligue 1 with PSG title to French side Monaco last season.The 30-year-old plays in a defensive role in midfield, and has been described as ‘fierce and strong’.