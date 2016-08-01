Exclusive: Juventus sound out Boca Juniors over midfielder’s availability in January

Juventus and Boca Juniors are negotiating a January transfer for promising Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady and will be moving to the J Stadium in the summer. Juventus, however, want to anticipate the player’s arrival in Turin to give him enough time to settle in well in Turin and be ready to play at the beginning of the next campaign.



​Juventus have a first-option clause to sign Bentancur and will pay a fee between € 8 and 9 million by the end of April to sign the 19-year-old playmaker on a permanent deal. Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that Boca Juniors have requested an extra € 2-3 million to allow the player to move to Juventus in the winter transfer window.



​Juventus are unwilling to add more cash to their opening offer and if Boca Juniors won’t modify their economic demands the Old Lady will leave the player in Argentina until the end of the current campaign to welcome him in July.

