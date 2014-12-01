Exclusive: Juventus starlet could have signed for Chelsea

Juventus starlet Rolando Mandragora made his debut with the Old Lady on Sunday night. The promising Italian midfielder joined the Old Lady for € 5 million last summer, but his price-tag could become € 12 million if bonuses included in the deal between Genoa and Juventus are met.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal the U21 Italy International had been scouted by representatives of Chelsea before the player joined Juventus last summer.



The Premier League giants considered making an offer for the promising midfielder but Juventus managed to beat their competitors completing the signing of the 19-year-old midfielder in January 2015. The Serie A giants sealed the transfer of Mandragora six months before his arrival in Turin but the player picked up an injury at his foot in August and spent the majority of the 2016/17 campaign out of action.



The player, however, has no returned to the pitch and is ready to feature in some of Juventus’ last games of the season before leaving the club on loan in the summer.

