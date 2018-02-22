Juventus are still interested in signing Alex Meret,

The Bianconeri have long been looking for a solution for the future, for someone to play behind Wojciech Szczesny, and the SPAL man is one of them.

His story is worthy of a film: he’s recovered from injury so that he could save a penalty off Gianluca Lapadula, as well as play a blinder against Juventus two weeks ago.

Considered to be one of Italy’s most promising youngsters, Meret still belongs to Udinese, who are very much certain to take him back at the end of the season. Though Marotta and Paratici like him, they will need to negotiate with the Zebras.

It sounds like they’re not willing to let him go, either, at least not at a price that is convenient to them. The North-Eastern side is known for selling off its jewels at major prices, with Alexis Sanchez a major example.