Exclusive: Juventus still working on deal for Emre Can
06 March at 19:15Serie A Juventus are still locked in talks to finalize a deal for Liverpool star Emre Can as only the initial terms and wages have been agreed, CalcioMercato understand.
The 24-year-old German who joined the Anfield based side in the summer of 2014 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, has become an indispensable part of the club since joining. This season, he has appeared 24 times in the Premier League, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice can understand that Juventus are now looking to close a deal for the midfielder, after terms about wages and contract were agreed about a while ago. It is a five-year contract with a wage of five million euros per season.
The final signature has been missing for sometime now, but there is an unwritten agreement between Liverpool and Juventus regarding the deal. What caused a bit of problem was the fact that Can's demands increased during the fag end of the winter transfer window because of the presence of interest from clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
No one though, has managed to overtake Juventus in the race to sign the German international and Juventus are looking to close the deal as soon as possible.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
