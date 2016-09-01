Juventus are very interested in

In fact, as we can exclusively reveal, the Bianconeri met with Cagliari a week ago to talk about the two, and are now planning to meet with them again by the end of the week, with the two sporting directors, Fabio Paratici and Giovanni Rossi, set to discuss a multi-player deal.

Barella’s agent, Alessandro Beltrami, was present last week.

Barella is considered to be one of Serie A’s most promising attacking midfielders, but signed a new deal with the islanders recently, despite interest from the likes of Inter.

Han, for his part, has been sensational since moving from the Cagliari academy to Perugia, where he has slammed in seven Serie B goals on loan.

There’s more: the two sides want to discuss a number of players, Juventus wanting Roberto Biancu, a young midfielder who has done very well with Cagliari’s youth side, and who will turn 18 soon.

The Rossoblu, for their part, want two Juventus youngsters, namely midfielder Fabrizio Caligara and goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Juventus want a piece of Barella all right. More of a piece, in fact….

Will they make it past first base and go for the home run?