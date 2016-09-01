Exclusive: Juventus to offer new deal to €60m Man City, United target

Alex Sandro has quickly become one of Europe's most talked-about defenders and has, according to our sources, prompted Juventus to work on a new deal.



With Manchester City and Manchester United looking for a new fullback, the Bianconeri will have to hurry up and add the Brazilian to their untouchables list, which includes recent signee Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala, set to own a new deal himself.



City ran the Bianconeri close last summer before the latter signed Sandro for €25m from Porto. The Erihad side isn't the only one looking for a new fullback, with Manchester United hassling Juventus for the last year for Sandro, their entreaties to at least talk about the Brazilian being shot down without a second throught.



The Bianconeri want to offer the 25-year-old a deal that'll take him until 2022 (it currently lasts until 2020), and work on his €2.8 yearly salary.



Then again, it won't be the massive boost we've seen in Dybala’s deal, seeing as the Brazilian is already on certain sizeable bonuses, and has never complained.



United and City, you've been warned…



​Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

