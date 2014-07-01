Juventus are willing to open new contract talks to extend the contract ofThe Ghana International had reached an agreement to join Galatasaray this past summer but Juventus blocked his move to Turkey as they were unable to sign a replacement for the former Udinese star.​Asamoah had agreed to join Galatasaray forThe contract of the versatile defender is set to expire at the end of the season but Juventus do not want to see Asamoah leave as a free agent.The Old Lady will offer Asamoah a contract extension in the coming weeks,and the bianconeri want him to remain at the club beyond the expiration date of his contract. A meeting between the two parties will be hold soon.