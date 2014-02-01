Exclusive - Juventus tracking Hoffenheim star

Scouts representating Juventus where in Germany today during Hoffenheim's home fixture in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig to look closer at Czech full-back Pavel Kaderabek, Calciomercato.com can reveal.



The Bianconeri scouts have been to observe the Czech full-back who plays on the right side of defence, many times this season as well as last season who has been a revelation at Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim.



The player, born in 1992, who only just returned from a minor injury, joined Hoffenheim ahead of the 2015/2016 Bundesliga season for a reported transfer fee of €3,5 million signing a 4 year deal with the club.



Juventus are considering making a move at the end of the season for the 25 year old player who has featured 53 times across all competitions for Hoffenheim but is yet to score for them.

Nicola Balice (@NicolaBalice)