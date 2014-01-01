Juventus are very interested in nabbing Keita Balde Diao of Lazio, we can exclusively reveal, but on two conditions.

The Milan, Manchester United, Inter and Monaco target has also been pursued by a number of other Premier League clubs, and with a deal expiring in 2019, he is refusing to sign a new contract with Lazio.

Our Fabrizio Romano can reveal that Juventus had the Spanish-Senegalese star watched on Monday as he guided Lazio to a 3-1 win over Torino.

Juventus’ Fabio Paratici has long been a fan, but will only try to sign the 22-year-old on two conditions: if he is available at a bargain price, and if he has ironed out some of his behavioural issues.

Keita recently refused a Coppa Italia call-up, for example, and isn’t getting on well with his club, refusing to sign a new deal and getting up during a recent Christmas dinner… just as president Lotito was getting up to talk.

Juve’s hope is that Keita will force a move out of Lazio, knowing that his price will be driven down by his ability to sign with a new club on a Bosman from January onwards.

Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte