Exclusive: Juventus want to keep Arsenal target after downing PSG
27 July at 15:45Juventus could still loan out teen prodigy Moise Kean, we can exclusively reveal.
Despite turning heads yesterday as the Bianconeri downed PSG 3-2 in a summer friendly, the Arsenal target is seen by the Old Lady as being another name in what is an already rich attack.
The 16-year-old sensation played lights-out, providing an assist and the winning penalty, as well as repeatedly penetrating the Ligue 1 giants’ defence.
Problem is, having acquired Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, the Bianconeri don’t want for talent up front.
Their plan, then, is to keep Mino Raiola’s client until December, though loaning him out is still a possibility.
Kean turned heads when he made his debut aged only 16 last November, in Serie A play against Pescara.
The idea is to keep him until Marko Pjaca is hurt, to see if they can integrate the sensation into the group.
A loan is still considered, with Bologna, Verona, ADO Den Haag and Zwolle all interested.
Andrea Menon, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
Go to comments