Juventus could still loan out teen prodigy Moise Kean,

Despite turning heads yesterday as the Bianconeri downed PSG 3-2 in a summer friendly, the

The 16-year-old sensation played lights-out, providing an assist and the winning penalty, as well as repeatedly penetrating the Ligue 1 giants’ defence.

Problem is, having acquired Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, the Bianconeri don’t want for talent up front.

Their plan, then, is to keep Mino Raiola’s client until December, though loaning him out is still a possibility.

Kean turned heads when he made his debut aged only 16 last November, in Serie A play against Pescara.

The idea is to keep him until Marko Pjaca is hurt, to see if they can integrate the sensation into the group.

A loan is still considered, with Bologna, Verona, ADO Den Haag and Zwolle all interested.

