Juventus are in constant contact with Corentin Tolisso’s entourage, and have made him their transfer priority for the January transfer window, Calciomercato understands.

With the French international’s entourage in constant contact with Juventus, things seem to be coming to a head, Tolisso admitting that it would be an “honour” to play for Juventus yesterday.

Though N’Zonzi is seen as a good alternative, Tolisso would be one for the future, a player who could help cement the midfield for years to come.

Juventus’ objective is now to agree to personal terms with the 22-year-old, with a deal in the region of 3 million (bonuses to be specified) on the table for the two sides, who are set to meet again soon.

The problem? Wily old fox Jean-Michel Aulas, OL’s president. He wants 40m for his man, and isn’t known for underselling. Napoli learned this the hard way this summer when they came close this summer, only for the chairman to pull out.