Exclusive: Juventus want to sign €40m EPL target, Arsenal hopeful in January
20 January at 09:58Juventus are in constant contact with Corentin Tolisso’s entourage, and have made him their transfer priority for the January transfer window, Calciomercato understands.
According to transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old Lyon star is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs, but has overtaken Steven N’Zonzi in the Old Lady’s wishlist, which has led to transfer gurus Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici to try to meet with Lyon to set up a January move.
Tolisso had once admitted that it would be a “dream” to play for Arsenal, but it looks like the Bianconeri are very serious about quashing it as soon as possible.
With the French international’s entourage in constant contact with Juventus, things seem to be coming to a head, Tolisso admitting that it would be an “honour” to play for Juventus yesterday.
Though N’Zonzi is seen as a good alternative, Tolisso would be one for the future, a player who could help cement the midfield for years to come.
Juventus’ objective is now to agree to personal terms with the 22-year-old, with a deal in the region of 3 million (bonuses to be specified) on the table for the two sides, who are set to meet again soon.
The problem? Wily old fox Jean-Michel Aulas, OL’s president. He wants 40m for his man, and isn’t known for underselling. Napoli learned this the hard way this summer when they came close this summer, only for the chairman to pull out.
