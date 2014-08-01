Juventus are still in the market for Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac, but on certain conditions, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.

The Bianconeri were very interesting in signing him during the winter, but Schalke decided not to sell when full-back (and former Chelsea and Roma target) Baba went down injured.

Reports had come through that Juventus had ended talks with the 23-year-old, something not entirely accurate.

Romano confirms that the Bundesliga full-back is appreciated, but the Bianconeri won’t spend more than they have to, and don’t want to get caught in a bidding war. Liked by many BuLi and EPL clubs, the Bosnian won’t want for suitors come June.

Kolasinac, 23, has scored twice and made four assists in 16 Bundes starts this season.

Juventus’ plan, then, is to see how much the Bosnian’s entourage is asking for. If it’s too much, they can always fall back on Leonardo Spinazzola, who has impressed on loan to Atalanta. The Bianconeri would therefore have both him and Alex Sandro to cement that flank, though it has to be admitted that Kolasinac can play in many roles, even in midfield.

What Juventus have done, then, is issued an ultimatum. It’ll be up to the Schalke man to decide. Good news for Chelsea, who can still nab him at a reasonable price…

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte