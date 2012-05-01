Juventus consider Leonardo Bonucci to be a key ingredient in their future plans, and have no intention of selling him, Calciomercato understands.

The striker is also valued at

60 million at the very least, Fabrizio Romano can confirm, so suitors like Manchester City, Chelsea and the like will have to make a truly big offer. Then again, the deal Bonucci recently signed wasn’t drafted with the intention of selling him for a king’s ransom, but to keep him.

The defender got into a lively altercation with Coach Max Allegri nearly two weeks ago after a 4-1 home win over Palermo, which saw Bonucci be dropped for the Bianconeri’s 2-0 Champions League win over Porto.

Juventus have reassured the 29-year-old about his future, who hasn’t expressed a desire to leave - something we’d considered after the tiff.

Thing is, Bonucci signed a new deal recently, and can now earn up to

5.5 million a year, which ranks him highly in Serie A.