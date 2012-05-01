Exclusive: Juventus won't sell €60m Chelsea, Man City target despite Coaching row
28 February at 15:30Juventus consider Leonardo Bonucci to be a key ingredient in their future plans, and have no intention of selling him, Calciomercato understands.
The striker is also valued at €60 million at the very least, Fabrizio Romano can confirm, so suitors like Manchester City, Chelsea and the like will have to make a truly big offer. Then again, the deal Bonucci recently signed wasn’t drafted with the intention of selling him for a king’s ransom, but to keep him.
The defender got into a lively altercation with Coach Max Allegri nearly two weeks ago after a 4-1 home win over Palermo, which saw Bonucci be dropped for the Bianconeri’s 2-0 Champions League win over Porto.
Juventus have reassured the 29-year-old about his future, who hasn’t expressed a desire to leave - something we’d considered after the tiff.
Thing is, Bonucci signed a new deal recently, and can now earn up to €5.5 million a year, which ranks him highly in Serie A.
@EdoDalmonte
