Exclusive: Kessié, Milan are still strongly in pole position for him

Atalanta president Percassi confirmed that there are many teams interested in Franck Kessié including Milan and Roma. He did not want to got in details on the matter but according to Calciomercato.com sources, Milan are still strongly in pole position for him as he is inches away from Montella's team. Roma are still in it but they are behind Milan at this point. If everything goes as planned, Milan will soon be able to sign a solid young midfielder that goes by the name of Kessié.



WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH DONNARUMMA ? - Gigio Donnarumma's future has been a hot topic of late as the youngster still hasn't renewed his deal with Milan. His current contract expires in 2018 as Milan want to keep Donnarumma. The problem? They have not met up again with his agent Mino Raiola. Why? According to Corriere della sera, the Italian super-agent is currently in the USA alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he is following his client's rehab.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)