Exclusive: Ki's AC Milan move depends on Arsenal star

AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Ki and our Milan reporter Daniele Longo provides all the latest updates about the deal.



The Serie A giants have already reached an agreement with the player’s entourage ahead of a possible free move. Ki’s agents have given AC Milan priority and are waiting to know the final decision of the club before talking to other clubs. Ki will be used as a replacement for Biglia and Kessié next season and AC Milan are ready to finalize the deal.



What’s missing? AC Milan are waiting to know what Jack Wilshere wants to do with his future. If the Englishman decides to move to AC Milan, then the rossoneri may change their plans and sign the Gunner instead of Ki.



As of today, however, the requests of the player and his entourage are way too high for the San Siro hierarchy who have already signed Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic on a free transfer.

