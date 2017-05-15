Exclusive: King Conte, here is Chelsea's mega contract renewal offer: the details

King Antonio it is as Conte had a tremendous season with Chelsea. Roman Abramovich is now ready to offer the Italian tactician a salary made for a King. There have been rumors that Suning's Inter had strong interest in him but Chelsea really want to keep him. Conte and Chelsea will meet after the FA Cup final as Abramovich will make him a hefty offer.



THE DETAILS - Conte currently makes 6 million euros per season (for the next two years) but as sources close to Calciomercato.com confirmed, Chelsea are ready to offer him an 11 million euros per season salary with bonuses which would make him one of the highest paid coaches in the world. That's not it as the blues are also ready to give him more power on the transfer market. During this upcoming meeting, Conte will also have talks with Emenalo to discuss potential targets. From Alexis Sanchez to Alex Sandro, Chelsea are said to want to spend over 200 million euros on this upcoming summer transfer window. It is also not excuded that Conte might want to add some additional staff members to help him out in London, something that Chelsea will likely allow. As Inter have interest in him, Abramovich is ready to lock him up long-term.



By Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)