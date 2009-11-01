Exclusive: Klopp not impressed by Can's Liverpool contract demand amid Juve links
08 September at 09:40Emre Can wants Liverpool do add a release clause in his new contract but, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The Germany International will see his contract expire in 2018 but the two parties have yet to reach an agreement over the player’s release clause.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano a meeting between Liverpool representatives and the agents of Can took place a few days ago but, yet again, the two parties could not manage to finalize a deal.
The agents of Emre Can did request Liverpool to add a release clause in the player’s new contract but Liverpool at the moment are not open to match the player’s request.
Jurgen Klopp is not impressed by the player’s behaviour and would like to have a definitive answer about his future in the coming weeks.
Can is still on two minds, he is aware of the strong interest of Juventus but at the same time he has not closed the door to a possible contract extension with Liverpool.
