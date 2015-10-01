Exclusive: Latest on Alexis Sanchez renewal with Arsenal amid Juventus links

The question where Arsenal's Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez will continue his career is very much up in the air as his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of June 2018.



As of now, there is no agreement between Arsenal and Arsene Wenger despite the French manager's best efforts to tie up the former Udinese and Barcelona player. The lack of agreement between the parties opens up many interesting new scenarios for the player with all of Europe's top clubs expressing an interest in him, from his former manager Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to Paris Saint-Germain who are all ready to pounce on the player should no agreement be found.



Serie A giants Inter and Juventus are very keen on the player however given the bidding war including all of Europe's big clubs that is about to ensue it is looking more and more unlikely that any Italian club could afford the wages it would take to convince Sanchez to return to the peninsula.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)