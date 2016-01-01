Exclusive: Latest updates on Courtois amid Juventus rumors

When Juventus made their summer move for Wojciech Szczęsny it was assumed that he’d be the goalkeeper to replace Gianluigi Buffon, who is expected to retire this summer. However, Chelsea’s Thibault Courtois is now favored to succeed the Italian legend.



Sensing the pressure from other clubs, Chelsea is looking to lock down the Belgian’s services for the distant future. With his contract expiring in 2019, they are trying to ink an extension before this summer, when other teams, like Juventus, can begin their attempts to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.



The main complication surrounding a potential extension centers, unsurprisingly, around his requested wages. Courtois wants to become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world; a request that Antonio Conte’s team is balking at.



With Szczesny’s future in Torino in doubt, hould Chelsea fail to reach an agreement with Courtois, he could, very well, be wearing black and white this time next year.

