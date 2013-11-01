Exclusive: latest updates on Emre Can's possible Juventus move
24 January at 10:50Juventus are strongly interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can. The Germany International will see his contract with the Reds expire at the end of the season and the Old Lady has already opened talks with the player’s entourage.
Beppe Marotta, however, confirmed on Monday night that Emre Can’s move to Juventus is not a done deal yet. “There are other clubs interested and in the end he could still decide to join any other club”, Marotta said.
Our transfer pundit Farbrizio Romano, however, can confirm the Old Lady is hopeful to finalize the deal with Emre Can in the coming weeks.
The Serie A giants have already sent the papers to Emre Can’s way. The German has been offered a five-year, € 5 million-a-year deal and the Old Lady has reached a verbal agreement with him and his entourage.
The bianconeri hope Emre Can will sign for them as soon as possible. For now, Juventus are in pole position to sign him and sources close to the club have confirmed Calciomercato.com that there is optimism regarding Can’s move to the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.
The interest of Bayern Munich and Manchester City as well as Liverpool’s attempts to extend the player’s stay at Anfield Road are making Juventus’ life a bit more complicated.
Go to comments