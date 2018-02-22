Exclusive: latest updates on the Pastore deal

Inter Milan started this season off with a bang but haven't been as good of late. They are currently 1 point off 4th placed Lazio as their objective is to qualify for the UEFA Champions league. PSG's Javier Pastore has been on their radar for some time now but nothing concrete ever happened to date. Are Inter Milan still interested in him and is he interested to move to Milano?



INTER STOP - Walter Sabatini has always been close to Javier Pastore but since his departure, everything has stopped on the Pastore front for the nerazzurri. Inter are getting good play from Brozovic and Gagliardini and Rafinha has been doing very well since joining Spalletti's club. The nerazzuri will surely try to improve their midfield come summer time but as sources have told Calciomercato.com, Pastore isn't a priority anymore for Inter Milan. Could things change in the coming months? Yes perhaps but as of now Pastore isn't on Inter's radar...