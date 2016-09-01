Keita Balde Diao’s form on the pitch couldn't be more at odds with his situation off the pitch.

Responsible for a magnificent start to the season, the Spanish-Senegalese star really doesn't get on with current club Lazio, who unprofessionally called him out this summer for trying to force a departure.

The 24-year-old has bigger fish to fry at present, being expect ed to travel with Senegal to this year's African Cup of Nations.

With his de set to expire in 2018, moreover, the former Barcelona trainee seems to have no intention to renew, having recently walked out of a Christmas dinner, just as chairman Claudio Lotito was about to get up and speak!

The Biancocelesti have now issue him a referendum, and want him to either sign a new deal soon, or be sold in January.

Beyond long-term fans Juventus, Milan are known to V interested. Seeing as Keita would cost no less than €30 million. Milan can't afford this, unless they shift Carlos Bacca, of course…