Exclusive: Lazio offer Chelsea, AC Milan target new deal with release clause

Lazio centre-half Stefan de Vrij is among Serie A’s finest defenders and Lazio are aware of interests coming from Chelsea and AC Milan. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the biancocelesti are set to offer the Dutchman a new contract with release clause.



The 24-year-old centre-back is delivering impressing performances for Lazio so far this season after being sidelined for almost two years due to a serious knee injury, but has now recovered his best form, so much so his name is on the agenda of many top European clubs.



De Vrij was named the best young defender of the 2014 World Cup and moved to Lazio in that year for just € 7 million.



Lazio are set to offer him a new € 2-million-a-year deal with add-ons and a release clause of € 40 million is likely to be included in the defender’s new agreement. De Vrij has 18 months left in his contract with the Serie A giants and has scored one goal in 11 appearances with Lazio so far this season.

