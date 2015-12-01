Inter flop Eder could be heading to Rome this winter if Keita Balde Diao leaves Lazio, according to our sources.

Lazio are desperately in need of an alternative up front, with the likes of Filip Djordjevic set to leave the club.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is particularly enamoured with Inter outcast Eder, who has once again struggled to find a regular starting berth this season.

Keita would be heading to the AFCON anyway, but has been on bad terms with the Eagles since before the summer, leaving a recent Christmas party once chairman Claudio Lotito got up to talk.

Eder, for his part, has been benched in two straight games by Stefano Pioli, the third Inter Coach to struggle to find a role for the Italo-Brazilian.

Now hitting 30, the former Sampdoria man wants regular starting time, and a chance to keep playing for the Azzurri.

Inter's owners like the look of Keita, too, so the possibility of their making a mega offer for the Spanish-Senegalese talent is hardly ridiculous. While Eder has generally struggled, Keita has been reborn under Simone Inzaghi, netting five goals and adding two assists in Serie A play.