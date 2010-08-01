Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal handed transfer blow as Barça star says ‘yes’ to AC Milan
24 August at 13:10Liverpool and Arsenal could miss out on one of their top summer targets as Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has given his green light to a move to AC Milan.
According to our transfer pundit Farbizio Romano, the Brazilian has agreed to move to the San Siro although the two clubs still need to reach an agreement. The rossoneri, in fact, want to sign the player on loan with option to buy, whilst Barcelona may prefer to sell the player on a permanent deal.
Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested but, at the moment, the player has only agreed to move to AC Milan.
The Serie A giants are looking for some midfield reinforcement and Rafinha would be the perfect addition for them as he can cover several positions both in the middle of the park and in the final third.
AC Milan are aware that the player wants to move to Italy, now they ‘only’ need to reach an agreement with Barcelona.
